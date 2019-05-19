CABS bank teller in US$22 000 fraud

By Priscilla Kamurira

A FEMALE CABS bank teller has been dragged before the courts on nearly US$22 000 fraud charges after enticing a client to enter a side deal.

Tariro Jo’Anna Dzidzai Manunure (30) was not asked to plead when she appeared before Harare magistrate Rumbidzai Mugwagwa, who remanded her in custody to this week.

Allegations are that in March this year, an employee of Sigtreg Trading Private Limited visited CABS Chitungwiza Town Centre branch to process a telegraphic transfer application for R368 964 to a South African company for the purchase of 34 tonnes of hard drawn wire.

The Sigtreg representative was assisted by Manunure who advised her that she was to phone her later about the progress of the transaction.

State lawyer, Mr Moses Mapanga told the court that Manunure phoned the Sigtreg employee the following day and indicated she had an uncle in South Africa who wanted to send foreign currency to Zimbabwe for a construction project but was facing some difficulties.

“Manunure indicated that her uncle could make the payment to Sigtreg’s supplier (Vumba Intra Trade) in South Africa. As such, the company (Sigtreg) paid her US$21 875, which is equivalent of the South African Rand they were supposed to pay,” the court heard.

“On March 21, 2019, Manunure tendered a proof of payment purported to Vumba Intra Trade using Standard Bank South Africa.”

The court further heard that Sigtreg then contracted a transporting company to deliver the material.

However, the transporter could not get the consignment after Vumba Intra Trade failed to acknowledge the transaction.

Mr Mapanga further claimed that; “Sigtreg approached Manunure who promised to sort out the problem with her uncle and make another payment with a British bank.

“Manunure later gave another copy of proof of payment supposedly from Barclays Bank, London to Sigtreg’s supplier in South Africa.”

The court heard that after Sigtreg checked with its supplier for confirmation, it discovered the proof of payment was fake and lodged a police report leading to Manunure’s arrest. The Sunday Mail