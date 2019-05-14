Update on Vimbai Tsvangirai…. Doctors say she will make a full recovery after horror crash

By Staff Reporter

Doctors say Vimbai Tsvangirai-Java, the daughter of the late opposition leader Morgan Tsvangirai, “will make a full recovery” after she was involved in a head on collision near truckers Inn just outside Kwekwe last night that killed two MDC Alliance officials.

A close member of the family told Nehanda Radio, “Vimbai suffered superficial head wounds, broken left hand and broken pelvis. Doctors say she will make a full recovery.”

Mrs Tsvangirai-Java is reportedly admitted at the Avenues clinic in Harare.

MDC Alliance national organiser, Mr Amos Chibaya confirmed the death of two party officials, Paul Rukanda, who was Mrs Tsvangirai-Java’s campaign manager and Tafadzwa Mhundwa, Mrs Tsvangirai-Java’s relative who was also an active party member.

“We are deeply saddened by the unfortunate incident which took the lives of two of our cadres. We are in prayers with the bereaved families,” he said.

“We had a meeting in Bulawayo where we are conducting provincial caucuses with candidates presenting their manifestos and they were on their way to Harare when they were involved in the accident,” he said.

Kwekwe’s Assistant District Administrator, Mr Clemence Muduma who was one of the first people to arrive at the scene said the Mrs Tsvangirai-Java was trapped together with the other occupants in the vehicle for close to 30 minutes.

“I called the fire fighters after efforts to retrieve them failed. The fire fighters came after about 30 minutes, and one person was confirmed dead by the police at the scene while the other is said to have died on admission to hospital,” he said.

Police in the Midlands confirmed the accident and said the crash was as a result of an overtaking error by the driver of a Toyota Mark X which was driving towards Kwekwe.