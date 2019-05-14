Jorum Gumbo axed from Energy Ministry

Energy and Power Development Minister Jorum Gumbo has been axed from his job and instead re-assigned to Minister of State for Presidential Affairs in charge of Implementation and Monitoring.

Deputy Transport Minister Fortune Chasi has now been promoted to Energy and Power Development Minister, taking over from the scandal ridden Gumbo.

In a statement seen by Nehanda Radio, Mnangagwa also rung the changes at the state owned National Oil Infrastructure Company (NOIC), appointing Engineer Mackenzi Ncube as Chairman of the Board. He replaces Jemias Madzingira who has been retired.

Zimbabwe was trudging towards a major fuel crisis, with Gumbo at one time revealing, the country had less than a month’s supply of the precious liquid.

Only last year the main labour union the ZCTU demanded Gumbo’s resignation after revelations that he had interests in a company that benefited from numerous Government tenders.

Political commentator Dr Pedzisai Ruhanya however feels Gumbo has no place in Government.

“Jorum Gumbo should not just be removed from Energy Ministry and appointed into a fake ministry of Monitoring etc, he should be totally removed anywhere near public office and investigated over ZINARA etc. Anyway the reshuffle is not the solution; REFORM or PERISH!” he wrote on Twitter.