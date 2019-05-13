Zimbo woman arrested for smuggling explosives denied bail in South Africa

A Zimbabwean woman who was recently arrested while smuggling an assortment of explosives into South Africa through Beitbridge Border Post has been denied bail at Musina Magistrate Court.

Linda Katiyo (38) was arrested by Musina police on April 28, at 8am during routine border searches.

Limpopo Police spokesperson Constable Maphure Manamela said the accused was remanded in custody to May 21 pending further police investigations.

She said Katiyo, who was travelling in a bus from Zimbabwe, was arrested during routine police operations at the border.

“The bus that she was travelling in had just crossed over when it was directed to the searching bay for inspection.

“During the search, two hundred units of Superpower 90 Blasting cartridges were recovered in her luggage wrapped inside plastic bags.

“The origin and destination of these explosives will still be determined by the ongoing police investigations. Police investigations are still continuing,” said Cst Manamela. The Herald