Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio

ShowbizFeaturedNews

Popular club dancer ‘Young Dollar’ dies

46,570 0

By Mathew Masinge

Popular club dancer, Young Dollar – real name Kumbulani Mapani – has died.

Young Dollar (Picture by TinPo Media)
Young Dollar (Picture by TinPo Media)

He was 22.

The entertainer died on Sunday night upon admission at Harare Central Hospital.

Reports link the cause of his death to a suspected case of alcohol poisoning.

Young Dollar rose to fame after his stint with club emcee Big Dollar Bruce as a dancer before he became a household name on the local club scenes and high profile events.

Mourners are gathered at his family house in Hopley Farm, Zone 5 ( KwaNhando). H Metro

More to follow…