Popular club dancer ‘Young Dollar’ dies

By Mathew Masinge
Popular club dancer, Young Dollar – real name Kumbulani Mapani – has died.
He was 22.
The entertainer died on Sunday night upon admission at Harare Central Hospital.
Reports link the cause of his death to a suspected case of alcohol poisoning.
Young Dollar rose to fame after his stint with club emcee Big Dollar Bruce as a dancer before he became a household name on the local club scenes and high profile events.
Mourners are gathered at his family house in Hopley Farm, Zone 5 ( KwaNhando). H Metro
More to follow…