Popular club dancer ‘Young Dollar’ dies

By Mathew Masinge

Popular club dancer, Young Dollar – real name Kumbulani Mapani – has died.

He was 22.

The entertainer died on Sunday night upon admission at Harare Central Hospital.

Reports link the cause of his death to a suspected case of alcohol poisoning.

Young Dollar rose to fame after his stint with club emcee Big Dollar Bruce as a dancer before he became a household name on the local club scenes and high profile events.

Mourners are gathered at his family house in Hopley Farm, Zone 5 ( KwaNhando). H Metro

More to follow…