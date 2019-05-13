‘Murderer cop’ attends funeral

By Arron Nyamayaro

MOURNERS yesterday blasted a police officer arrested for raping and murdering his wife’s daughter when he arrived at the funeral for indications in Eastlea.

Constable Moses Nigel Jarazi, 27, was arrested on Saturday at Matapi where he was in hiding following the heinous act where he is suspected to have raped and murdered a 19-year-old college student Nyasha who is a daughter to his wife Regina Mhondiwa.

He was lambasted by mourners including college students when he arrived for indications led by police carrying out their investigations.

The girl’s mother Mhondiwa shouted on top of her voice asking Jarazi why he had decided to abuse and kill her daughter.

“Wakaurayireiko mwana wangu? Nyasha aitaura nemunhu here nhaiii wakaurayireiko mwana wangu,” Mhondiwa was heard yelling as mourners wrestled with police to get close to Jarazi who was in leg irons.

Jarazi told the investigating officers how he dragged Nyasha from the kitchen into his bedroom where he raped her once before murdering her using a pair of scissors.

Impeccable sources told H-Metro that Cst Jarazi sought refuge at a shebeen in Mbare after killing Nyasha.

“Cst Jarazi was known in Mbare as a pimp who would bring beautiful ladies to drug dealers for sexual abuse,” said the source.

“One of the drug dealers is the one who blew a whistle to police after he felt sorry for the murdered student leading to his arrest.

“Kubasa akanga asisaende achinakirwa nemari yemusvuto wainzwa but killing an innocent soul was too extreme that no one would accommodate such a criminal.

“He was also wanted for aggravated indecent assault because of his shenanigans,” added the source.

Close relatives followed proceedings in shock as he narrated how he raped and killed Nyasha.

Neighbours failed to rescue Nyasha when she cried during the heinous act and Cst Jarazi fled from the scene after the neighbours forced the door open and found Nyasha soaked in a pool of blood.

The incident happened during the day on Friday while Mhondiwa was at work.

Among the mourners was Nyasha’s father who nearly caused a scene fuming over the cold-blooded murder, demanding a change of mourning place arguing that it was not proper for mourners to meet at the murder scene.

The issue was however resolved with the two camps agreeing to bury Nyasha peacefully.

Police through its spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi condemned Jarazi for the heinous act.

“The Zimbabwe Republic Police would like to express their condolence to the bereaved family and as police we strongly condemn the act and investigations have since started following the arrest of Constable Jarazi,” said Ass-Comm Nyathi.

“Cst Jarazi was arrested by police in Matapi where he was hiding and he will appear in court soon after the completion of investigations being carried out.

“The suspect was facing a case of aggravated indecent assault when the heinous act happened and police will leave no stone unturned in making sure justice prevails,” said Ass-Comm Nyathi. H Metro