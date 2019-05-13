11 SA crash victims repatriated

By Thupeyo Muleya

The bodies of 11 Zimbabweans, who died in a road accident in Makhado (Louis Trichardt) on Monday afternoon last week, arrived in the country yesterday in a convoy of seven vehicles.

There was a sombre atmosphere at the border when hearses belonging to Nyaradzo Funeral Services, Zororo-Phumulani (Doves), Kings and Queens and Batanai Funerals arrived to process documents with border authorities.

The deceased are Patience Nyathi (35) of Chiredzi, Thabile Ncube (5), Nokuthaba Ncube (6), their father Onias Ncube and (Mother) Priviledge Nyathi of Matobo District, Mat South. The others are Nyarai Chisaka (24) and Tharia Zvotoona (1) (mother and daughter) from Chipinge, Dakarai Makuyana (29) of Chipinge, Chipo Munjokodi (46) of Chipinge, Priscillah Madhoji (29), of Mwenezi District, Masvingo, Dalene Shonhayi (1) of Rutenga, Salome Chipatiso (1) of Chivi, Masvingo and Sekai Madhuviko (42) of Masvingo. The Herald