Musona arrest dismmised

WALTER MUSONA’s handlers have denied that the former Zimbabwe youth international and Polokwane City striker was yesterday arrested in South Africa for theft.

Social media was yesterday abuzz with claims that Musona had ben nabbed by South African police for allegedly being part of a cartel that had been stealing property including television sets in that country and re-selling them in Zimbabwe.

“Breaking news! Walter Musona has been allegedly arrested for house-breaking and possession stolen property. The player is part of an organised crime syndicate which deals in moving flat TVs and other stolen goods across the border to Zimbabwe,’’ claimed one of the social media sites.

But Musona’s manager Mike Ngobeni dismissed the claims and the Tweets that had been circulating which claimed the young brother to Warriors captain Knowledge Musona had been arrested.

“Walter’s friend from Zimbabwe Bothwell Maligasi had asked Walter to accompany him somewhere after training but he said he was too tired to drive and in the end he lent him his car and asked him to bring it back in the morning.

“The guy took the car and did what he did somewhere and they were running away from the police when he smashed the car. The police wanted to confirm that the car belonged to Walter and to understand the facts but they never arrested him.

“This guy (Maligasi) is the one wanted by the police and we have filed a report against him here. We are also going to make sure we file another report against him with Zimbabwean police.

“it is a pity that some people have rushed to conclude and are spreading damaging lies on social media.

“Walter is trying to make an honest living from playing football here in Polokwane and he has been doing well for himself at the club and does not need to steal TVs or any property,’’ Ngobeni said.

Ngobeni also manages Warriors and Kaizer Chiefs star forward Khama Billiat. The Sunday Mail