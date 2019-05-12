Minister loses $300 000 rice to thief

By Michael Magoronga

The Minister of Local Government, Public Works and National Housing, July Moyo, lost 279 bags of rice worth more than $384 000 when an administrator who was working at his Kwekwe offices allegedly stole and sold them for his own benefit.

This emerged when Warren Nostalgia Madicha (22) who is employed as an administrator at the Minister’s constituency centre in Redcliff, appeared before Kwekwe magistrate Mr Tayengwa Sangster facing theft charges.

Madicha, who resides at House Number 9 King George, Redcliff and it was his duty to safeguard the goods, allegedly abused the trust and sold the goods meant for constituency development and converted the money into his own use.

Although Moyo lost the Redcliff Constituency in last year’s elections he vowed to continue serving the constituency despite the loss.

Madicha was remanded in custody to 17 May for trial after he pleaded not guilty through his lawyer, Mr Devious Mujaya of Mawadze and Mujaya Legal Practitioners.

Prosecuting, Mr Freddy Ndoro told the court that on 11 January at about 9am, Cde Moyo brought 400 x 50kg of rice and delivered them to the constituency centre for safekeeping.

On a date unknown to the prosecutor but between 11 January 2019 and 23 April 2019, Madicha allegedly stole 279 x 50kg of rice from the office and sold them to different people.

Moyo, however, discovered that the rice was missing on 23 April and reported the case to the police.

Investigations carried out by police led to the discovery of some of the bags of rice from the people who had bought them and implicated Madicha leading to his arrest. Sunday News