Vivo hosts Wine ‘n’ Cheese Toast

With winter fast approaching, Bulawayo nightspot, Vivo Safari Bar will tonight host a Wine ‘n’ Cheese Toast event to warm up patrons.

Female DJ CP, will entertain revellers at the event where wine will be served for USD$1.

Vivo Safari manager, David Musariyarwa said they want to give their patrons quality entertainment in a cosy atmosphere. An array of red and white wine and cheese platters will be served.

“The Wine ‘n’ Cheese Toast is an event for the elegant, hip and classy people who want to wind down the week.

“There’s nothing better than cozying up on a cold winter night with friends, great wine and a complimentary selection of cheeses,” said Musariyarwa.

He said this event will be held every Friday.

“We want to make this a must go event for people from Bulawayo and also those visiting the city.” The Chronicle