Kinnah and manager Wadis part ways

Zimdancehall chanter Kinnah – real name Maligakini Saizi – has reportedly parted ways with his manager, Wadis.

The Mbare bred chanter said he severed ties with his manager of more than three years following a misunderstanding.

“Wadis told me that he could not continue working as my manager while we were at the Robert Gabriel International Airport coming from a South African tour.

“I don’t know what got into his mind but what I can confirm is that he is no longer my manager.

“I am actually looking for a manager who is willing to work and share the vision of Zim dancehall.

“I am recording my new album which I think will be ready in three months’ time,” he said.

Contacted for comment, Wadis confirmed the two had parted ways.

“I can confirm that I am no longer Kinnah’s manager but I am still in constant touch with him.

“It’s unfortunate that I have taken the hard decision to part ways with Kinnah, he is a nice young man who works hard.

“I have ventured in another business and I am spending much time away from Harare so it will not be fair if I divide attention.

“I am now based in Beitbridge and the distance will compromise quality.

“I will continue helping him,” he said.

It’s not the first time that Wadis has parted ways with an artiste and he also worked with Soul Jah Love before separating following a misunderstanding. H Metro