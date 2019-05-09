Zimnat comes to the aid of Melfort Old People’s Home

Zimnat has come to the aid of Melfort Old People’s Home by providing free insurance cover for the home’s two vehicles for a whole year.

The home, which recently had a combi and a sedan donated to it, approached the Zimnat Group for assistance with insuring these vehicles.

Zimnat responded by insuring the two vehicles free of charge.

Located along Mutare road, Melfort Old People’s Home, which is registered with Help Age, has the capacity to accommodate 60 elderly residents, most of whom have been referred to it by the social welfare department. Others come from Harare and Marondera hospitals.

The institution faces a number of challenges, among them lack of a consistent food supply and adequate manpower. Currently there are only two superintendents who are employed by Help Age Zimbabwe and a part-time nurse.

Following the assistance rendered with insurance, Zimnat has scheduled a visit to the home to assess its needs and see how best it can further assist it.

“The Chairperson of Melfort Old People’s Home approached Zimnat Group to ask for assistance with vehicle insurance cover after the institution received a donation of two vehicles.

“We agreed to provide cover for the two vehicles for the whole year to ensure that the vehicles are on the road legally,” Zimnat group chief executive Mustafa Sachak said.

“We also discovered that there are a lot of other challenges the home is facing including deaths of residents, food shortages and lack of manpower. We will look, therefore, at how best we can further assist,” he said.

Zimnat is a diversified financial group that offers products across the financial and insurance spectrum. It has four business units namely Zimnat General Insurance, Zimnat Life Assurance, Zimnat Financial Services and Zimnat Asset Management.