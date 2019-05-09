Zifa intervene in Bosso saga

By Sikhumbuzo Moyo

ZIFA have written a letter to Highlanders demanding the Premiership football giants to furnish them, within 48 hours, with details leading to the suspension of the club’s two executive committee members.

The letter, signed by the association’s chief executive Joseph Mamutse, was delivered on Tuesday afternoon.

Bosso last week suspended club vice-chairman Mordern Ngwenya and secretary-general Israel Moyo for voting against renewing the contract of chief executive, Nhlanhla Dube, which had expired on April 30.

The duo was accused of going against a recommendation by the club’s human resources committee not to let Dube go, as of now, because of some legal issues.

Mamutse confirmed that some correspondence had been sent to Highlanders but referred further questions to spokesperson, Xolisani Gwesela, who however, was not reachable.

In the letter, addressed to Highlanders chairman Kenneth Mhlophe, ZIFA asked the club to furnish them with details leading to the suspension of the duo.

“What must be known is that Highlanders is our affiliate and we get concerned when it’s not stable, so a letter has been written to them asking for clarification as to what is really happening as we have only been reading about the issue through the press,’’ said a ZIFA source.

“Just like they usually notify us when their congress (members) elects office-bearers, we are interested in knowing if that action was within their own statutes, that was it done procedurally.

“We are not interfering in the running of Highlanders, no, we just want to be appraised of the correct position just like what FIFA demanded from us when the vice-president Gift Banda was suspended.’’ The suspended members have since been served with their letters of suspension which are signed by board chairman Luke Mnkandla. The Herald