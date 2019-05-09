Ngezi dismiss 3 players

By Sikhumbuzo Moyo

Mhondoro-based Ngezi Platinum Stars are in turmoil following reports that the club has decided to terminate the contracts of three senior players and captains over claims they influenced other players to engage in industrial action last week.

According to well placed sources in Mhondoro, Liberty Chakoroma, Simba Nhivi and Xolisani Moyo have all been told that their contracts will be terminated this week.

Ngezi players engaged in industrial action last week ahead of their home match against TelOne, demanding to be paid in US dollars or have their salaries reviewed by at least 300 percent.

The players had threatened not to fulfil the game against the Wifi Boys, but last minute developments saw them taking to the field where they eventually registered a 1-0 win to keep their championship hopes alive.

“These guys have targeted three senior players who are also captains, Liberty, Nhivi and Scara (Xolisani).

“They have said they will give them their letters of termination this week with the reason for that being the alleged failure to prevent last week’s industrial action which has allegedly embarrassed company directors,” said the source.

However, club chairman Jeremiah Gasitene said he was not aware of any intentions to sanction the three players.

“I am not aware of that pending action,” Gasitene said.

The unrest has reportedly disturbed head coach Erol Akbay, who has told the administration to find a lasting solution to the impasse as it was affecting his work.

“The coach seems to be on the side of the players and has told the team leaders to sort out the issues quickly,” said the source.

Ngezi are away to ZPC Kariba this weekend. The Chronicle