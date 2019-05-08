Mhofu to split squad

By Blessing Malinganiza

Warriors coach Sunday Chidzambwa has clarified on the team’s possibilities of playing two matches on June 8 saying he will split his men.

Zimbabwe are scheduled to play Nigeria in a friendly match on the same day the Cosafa final will be played.

Should the Warriors reach the finals of the regional tournament to be held in Durban, Mhofu said he will be forced to divide his men into two squads.

As of yesterday, the veteran tactician told H-Metro he was assembling his 30-man squad.

“Both matches are important to us.

“We are almost done with our squad, we are finalizing.

“And I was told that we have to assemble 30 players for COSAFA,” he said.

Zimbabwe were crowned 2018 COSAFA Champions and the gaffer said he wants to retain the Cup.

“We want to get into the final, we always want to win the tournament.

“We will be going there to win,” he said.

Chidzambwa says the Nigeria game is important to him since it will help him assess his players as they prepare for AFCON, which Zimbabwe will kick off against the hosts Egypt on June 21.

Zimbabwe are in Group A with Uganda, Egypt and DR Congo.

“If we get to the finals, I think we will have to select from the 30 players a team to go to Nigeria.

“The Nigeria game is important for us because we need to assess ourselves. This is a practice match for us and it will be good for us because we will know where we need to work on.

“Nigeria are one of the biggest teams in Africa so this match is important for us as we prepare for AFCON,” he said.

Chidzambwa didn’t say much when asked about veteran defender Costa Nhamoinesu’s retirement from international football.

Nhamoinesu announced his retirement on Twitter last week even though they were reports that he was part of Mhofu’s plans for Egypt.

“I wouldn’t want to comment on that. We called him several times for national duty and he wasn’t able to come, reasons known to himself.

“We wanted him for our DR Congo match but he said, he wasn’t coming. So I don’t want to comment on that, I think it’s a personal issue.

“And I can’t also comment if he was part of my plans or not,” he said. H-Metro