Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio

InternationalNews

Royal baby: Meghan gives birth to boy, Harry announces

7,911 0

The Duchess of Sussex has given birth to a boy, the Duke of Sussex has announced.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry

Prince Harry said they were “absolutely thrilled” and thanked the public for their support during the pregnancy.

He said Meghan and the baby were doing “incredibly well”, adding that they were still thinking about names for the infant, who was delivered at 05:26 BST.

Buckingham Palace said the baby weighed 7lbs 3oz (3.2kg), and that the duke was present for the birth.

Related Articles

Prince Harry and Meghan took my Instagram name

12,991 0

Harry and Meghan arrive in Australia on first official tour

11,087 0

Royal wedding 2018: Prince Harry and Meghan married at…

37,981 46

Royal wedding: Meghan’s father may not attend ceremony

1,160 0

It added: “The Queen, the Duke of Edinburgh, the Prince of Wales, the Duchess of Cornwall, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Lady Jane Fellowes, Lady Sarah McCorquodale and Earl Spencer have been informed and are delighted with the news.

“The duchess’s mother, Doria Ragland, who is overjoyed by the arrival of her first grandchild, is with their Royal Highnesses at Frogmore Cottage.” BBC News

You might also like More from author