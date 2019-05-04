5 family members perish in accident

By Elita Chikwati

Five family members from Taderera Village in Buhera and an as yet to be identified fellow passenger died in a road accident when a Toyota Grand Hiace they were travelling in failed to negotiate a curve and overturned at the 106-kilometre peg along the Chivhu–Nyazura Road.

The accident occurred on Thursday morning.

The vehicle was carrying 11 passengers.

Police spokesman Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the incident. He said five of the deceased from Taderera Village, Chief Makumbe in Buhera, had been identified.

“The deceased are Erina Masisimani (29), Mukudzei Masisimani (3), Peter Masisimani (38), Beauty Masisimani (12) and Elias Masisimani (25),” he said.

Asst Comm Nyathi said the accident occurred around 11.30am when the 32- year-old driver failed to negotiate a curve and lost control of the vehicle.

“The vehicle than veered off the road and overturned twice before landing by the roadside on its wheels. Two people died on the spot, three on admission at Murambinda Hospital while the other one died at Mutare General Hospital,” he said.

Asst Comm Nyathi said the driver and five other passengers sustained serious injuries and were admitted at Murambinda Hospital.

“The ZRP urges motorists to negotiate road curves patiently and reduce speed accordingly. They should also take into consideration the state of the roads and be able to safeguard lives,” he said. The Herald