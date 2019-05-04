Ex-cop jailed 14 years for robbing miners

By Courtney Matende

A former police officer who turned rogue has been slapped with a 14-year prison stay for robbing two artisanal miners of their gold detector and two satchels with a combined total of $6 000 at gunpoint.

The former police officer, Luckson Mutizira (25), the court heard, was arrested after his getaway vehicle developed a tyre puncture following a high speed chase with the police.

His two accomplices, who happen to be his brothers, Emmanuel and Simbarashe, fled from the scene and are now on the police wanted list.

Luckson appeared before Gweru regional magistrate Mrs Phathekile Msipa facing one count of robbery.

He pleaded not guilty to the charge, but was convicted after a full trial.

Mrs Msipa sentenced him to 14 years and removed two years of his sentence on condition of good behaviour.

Luckson told the court during trial that he stole an AK47 firearm which he was using to commit armed robbery from an unnamed Harare police station.

Another year of his sentence was also removed on condition he pays restitution of $950 before May 30.

It was the State case that on December 13, the complainant, Forget Dube, was walking with his young brother, Adon, along an unnamed road near C-Mine turn off along Mberengwa-Zvishavane road while proceeding to Bricks Village in Mberengwa.

The court heard that the two brothers were approached by Luckson, who was in the company of Emmanuel and Simbarashe, who are still at large, and travelling in a Silver Honda Fit.

Luckson invited Forget and Adon to their vehicle pretending to be inquiring on where gold was found in Mberengwa.

As Forget approached the vehicle, Luckson disembarked and withdrew the AK47 riffle, ordering Forget and Adon to drop a GPX gold detector and two satchels to the ground.

Forget and Adon complied out of fear and Luckson fired one shot into the air and ordered the brothers to run away before he took the GPX gold detector and two satchels, got into his car and drove off. The court heard that on January 21, information was received leading to a police chase.

The GPX gold detector was recovered at Luckson’s house in Kuwadzana Extension, Harare.

Mr Kelvin Guvheya appeared for the State. The Herald