Maruwa predicts tough Triangle

By Blessing Malinganiza

Black Rhinos coach Herbert Maruwa is ready for what he termed a tough challenge when they face a wounded Triangle at the National Sports Stadium on Saturday.

Chauya Chipembere are coming from a 2-1 win over Harare City while the Sugar Boys lost 1-0 to Chapungu at home.

Maruwa admits it is not easy to play against Taurai Mangwiro who is a good coach but is aiming maximum points.

“We are facing a good team with a good coach,” said Maruwa.

“We are ready for the challenge; we can’t afford to lose the points.

“We know that our opponents have been fairly doing well but that won’t stop us from our desire of collecting maximum points,” he said.

Rhinos have managed five points from four games and Maruwa is not ready for dropping more points.

“We need to keep in touch with teams at the top.

“There are still many games and the games just started, so we will catch up with the top teams.

“Our aim is to finish at a better position than what we did last season. We are doing all we can to make sure that we do, we’ve been trying,” he said.

The army side will be without defender Augustine Mbara while the rest of the team is available for selection.

“Everyone is there for selection and ready to play expect for (Augustine) Mbara,” he said. H-Metro