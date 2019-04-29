Jaure’s own goal sinks Manica

By Tobias Mandoreba

An own goal by veteran defender Partson Jaure deep into injury time broke the resistance of visiting Manica Diamonds following a tough contest with Hwange in this Castle Lager Premier League match at the Colliery yesterday afternoon.

It looked like the two mining teams were poised to share the spoils but the football gods smiled on Chipangano as substitute Tafara Chese embarked on a mazy run on the right flank and sent in a teasing cross which was met with an Ernest Gwitima’s first-time volley which Jaure deflected into his own nets to send the crowd into a delirium.

Football can be cruel at times as Jaure had played his heart out the whole afternoon to thwart Hwange’s raids in a solid defensive partnership with Hwange-born defender Carlton Munzabwa.

Hwange head coach Nation Dube will look back at his substitution in the second half when he threw in Ted Ncube (Arlton Ndlovu 61st min) and Tafara Chese (Admire Banda 66rd min) as his changes injected some firepower in the home side’s attack.

The visitors only came into life in the second half as they allowed the hosts to control proceedings in the opening stanza with some lovely build ups revolving around young midfielder Arlton Ndlovu and giant striker Dingani Maphosa.

Ndlovu missed a sitter from a crowded box in the 10th minute as Chipangano camped inside the Manica Diamonds’ half.

Teams

Hwange: Taimon Mvula; Kupakwashe Matake ; Nomore Chinyerere; Gerald Ndlovu; Felex Chindungwe; Andrew Tshuma; Admire Banda (Tafara Chese 84th min); Arlton Ndlovu (Ted Ncube 61st min); Shepherd Gadzikwa (Gilbert Zulu 24 min); Ernest Gwitima; Dingani Maphosa.

Manica Diamonds: Jorum Muchambo; Lawrence Masibera; Pritchard Mpelele; Partson Jaure; Carlton Munzambwa; Timire Mamvura; Tendai Kachembere (Jeffrey Takunda 66th min); Marshal Mudehwe (Stephen Sibanda 66th min) ;Tendai Mukomo; Ishmael Lawe; Benjamin Marere. The Herald