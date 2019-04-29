Hookers nabbed for robbery

By Geraldine Zaranyika

Four suspected commercial sex workers appeared in court last week for allegedly robbing a client of US$105 and RTGS$234.

Tendai Ncube (28), Shelter Songore (27), Yvonne Chibwana (32) and Beauty Bvumbe (32) appeared before Harare magistrate Mr Edwin Marecha facing robbery charges.

They were remanded out of custody to May 9. It is alleged that on February 21, 2019, the accused persons were milling around the railway line near Seke flyover, Harare, when James Zawe, who was on his way to Mbare, passed by.

Ncube lured Zawe to have a short time sexual session for $3 and he agreed.

Ncube took Zawe to her makeshift place where they had sexual intercourse.

After the act, Zawe discovered that his US$105 which was in his pocket was missing and a quarrel ensued.

Ncube called Songore, Chibwana and Bvumbe to help her. The four, in the company of two accomplices who are still at large, teamed up and also robbed Zawe of his military green satchel, which had RTGS $234 and a cellphone, before escaping.

Zawe phoned the police who attended the scene, leading to the arrest of the four and subsequent recovery of the military green satchel and the mobile phone.

The military green satchel and cellphone would be used as exhibits in court. The Herald