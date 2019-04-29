Chapungu hand Triangle first home defeat

By Oscar Rusenga

Triangle suffered their first home defeat of this 2019 Castle Lager Premier Soccer League at the hands of Chapungu at Gibbo yesterday.

Ian Nyoni’s debatable 65th minute goal meant Chapungu left the Lowveld with maximum points as Triangle coach Taurai Magwiro and his team were left fuming after far side official Joel Magweva decided not to flag what looked like a clear off-side.

“It was a very involving game which I thought was evenly poised until the time of their goal. I am not a cry baby but everyone including the Chapungu players saw what happened but then if someone says it was not an off-side then we have to revise the way in which we tell the players how to apply these laws of the game.

“I have seen this guy (Magweva) do it several times we play here at home but I am not a cry baby, good luck to Chapungu, we live to fight another day”, said Mangwiro.

Triangle missed their captain Ralph Kawondera who was given a special leave to attend a family bereavement.

“His twin brother Raphael passed on after a short illness on Monday and the midfielder’s absence was felt as his side succumbed to their second defeat of the season.

Chapungu dominated the entire first half and on several occasions were denied the lead by the outstanding Triangle goalkeeper Marion Chang.

Edmore Muzanenhamo was controlling the midfield and in the 23rd minute had his long-range effort thwarted by Chang.

Chang made another stunning save denying what looked like a goal in a one-on-one situation with Ian Nyoni in the 37th minute.

Triangle’s first real chance of the game came in the 37th minute but Timothy January’s shot from an acute angle was blocked by Talbert Shumba as the two sides went for the half-time break goalless.

It was an evenly contested match in the second half as both teams pushed for a winner. It was, however, the visitors who got lucky as Nyoni raced to score an easy goal.

Chapungu coach Rodwell Dhlakama was happy with his charges performance and thought they could have won by a bigger margin.

“We could have won this game by two or three goals. We created lot of chances, one on ones against the goalkeeper but we could not convert. For me Triangle goalkeeper Chang was the man of the match.

“We converted the only chance we got in the second half and we managed to win and we are happy with the three points on the road”, he said.

Teams

Triangle:

M Chang, P Tonha, A Chivheya, D Dzvinyai, K Chigwida (O Mwerahari 71min), D Mudadi, G Bhero, P Manhanga (D Murimba 65min), T January, N Chintuli (S Makoni 79min), C Dhuwa

Chapungu: T Shumba, P Gumbo, H Mugoniwa, C Kwaramba, B Mbavarira, E Muzanenhamo, I Nyoni, A Tavarwisa (P Khumbula 82min), E Chirape (G Muleya 56min), B Mugoni, N Hunga (P Marufu 71min). The Chronicle