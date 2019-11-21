Kawondera bags FUZ award

TRIANGLE skipper, Ralph Kawondera, was yesterday over the moon after winning his first individual accolade of the year.

Kawondera was named the Footballers Union of Zimbabwe Player of the Month following his sterling efforts for the Lowveld side in October.

The presentation was done at Gibbo yesterday and the midfielder walked away with a shield and R5 000 sponsored by Doves Zimbabwe through the Zororo-Phumulani Funeral Plan.

The awards are voted for by fellow players.

“I’m very grateful for the recognition that I have received from fellow players in the PSL.

“It’s something that every player wishes for. I am sure they recognised I am doing something right.

“But I take it as a challenge to continue working hard to vie for more honours.

“It’s a motivation to push boundaries and I hope it will help boost my performances going forward. I know I still have to do more to reach my full potential,” said Kawondera.

The forward has been in good form for the Lowveld side, both in the domestic PSL and the CAF Confederation Cup, where they failed to reach the group stages after falling at the last hurdle.

Triangle are 11th on the log standings.

Kawondera believes the lack of experience, in their maiden campaign in Africa, contributed to a poor domestic season.

“I think we were fighting on two fronts and we had also put all our focus on the Confederation Cup where we were doing very well, until the last hurdle.

“But we can still finish strongly in our remaining league matches.

“We play ZPC Kariba at home next and we have to put in 100 percent effort because Kariba are a difficult team to beat,” said Kawondera. The Herald