Majaivana disowns son?.. Majee fed up with Derick’s antics

By Bruce Ndlovu

United States-based Zimbabwean music legend Lovemore Majaivana has reportedly grown tired of the behaviour of his son Derick Sipho Majaivana, who he has denounced for soiling his image and reputation.

According to a close relative that has Majaivana’s ear, the musician has made stunning allegations that Derick is not his biological offspring, and his “behaviour in his absence has hardened his heart” towards the man who has struggled to keep the flame of Majaivana’s torch burning since the famous musician turned his back on the country of his birth at the turn of the century.

Ever since he emerged on the music scene as the heir apparent to the Majaivana throne, no one has disputed Derick’s status, and has largely been welcomed into the family of young musicians carrying on with the legacies of their fathers. Unlike others like Peter Moyo and Sulumani Chimbetu however, Derick has the unique distinction of carrying the legacy of a man who is still alive, as the now 66-year-old Majaivana is still alive and kicking in Dallas, Texas in America.

Little is known of Majaivana’s life since he left the country of his birth. Born Lovemore Tshuma in Lower Gwelo, and having grown up in Bulawayo, the erstwhile musician has effectively shed the Majaivana tag and is reportedly keen to live a very private life.

The musician, who had his swansong with the much acclaimed Isono Sami, has so far rebuffed all efforts to get him back on stage. Various campaigns have been waged on social media platforms to get Majee’s legendary nimble feet dancing again, while veteran broadcaster and promoter Ezra Tshisa Sibanda’s efforts to bring him for one last show in the City of Kings seem to have fallen flat.

The musician has also declined to listen to similar overtures from other legendary musicians like Thomas Mapfumo and also turned down the offer of a collaboration from the late Oliver Mtukudzi.

“He doesn’t want people contacting him, especially on issues to do with music. He wants to live a very private life and he does not want to share his life with the public,” said the relative.

The musician is still married to Jane, the woman that he was with when he left Zimbabwe in 2001 for the United States. His other children, Samantha, Nyasha seem to be also living in the North American country. In Zimbabwe, Derick has not been the only one to take up the Majaivana mettle.

Randal, Majee’s son from his relationship with Jenny Robinson, a woman of Indian descent who he sang about so passionately in the song Ikula Lami, also seemed keen to get into the music industry at some point.

The Kwekwe-based Randal, who released his first album in 2004 despite discouragement from his father, made a brief attempt to walk in his father’s shoes in 2014 but seems to have abandoned any aspirations of becoming a notable musician himself.

“There are things that I cannot say that only Majee knows. He will have to speak for himself. This is the person who is supposed to be his first born child isn’t it? So even when he was growing up at home he was known as Majaivana’s son. But apparently that is not the case, at least according to new claims,” said the relative.

Only the mother of a child knows his true father, the popular Ndebele adage goes and according to the relative.

“I think the boy’s mother is still alive. I think she might still be living in Entumbane. It’s either she lives there or that’s where she used to stay,” the relative said.

Since the emergence of Derick at the beginning of the decade, Majee has seemingly kept both his silence and distance, not interfering or endorsing the man who claimed to be his son’s forays into music.

Some have questioned why this was so, as just a single word of endorsement from the serial hit-maker could have sent his stock soaring through the roof. According to the relative, Majaivana had allegedly grown increasingly frustrated at Derick’s alleged wayward behaviour.

“He says that the boy is not his son and he would like him to stop using his name. He is not happy with how he behaves at times,” said the relative.

When contacted for comment by Sunday Life Derick, who is in South Africa, refused to talk about the issue: “Well, may that relative finish your interesting story, thanks.”

When pressed for further comment, he asked this reporter to make a direct inquiry to the media shy Majaivana himself. He then said he had no time for media interviews or enquiries.

“Who told you all that? I don’t have time for this. At 40 (years), I get such silly interviews. Nah thanks.” Sunday News