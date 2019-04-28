Madinda talks tough as threat of axe looms

By Don Makanyanga

The daggers are reportedly out for Madinda Ndlovu as Highlanders limp from one poor result to the next. However, the Bosso gaffer insists he is not having sleepless nights despite the fact that his team has only managed to collect three points from a possible 15.

Yesterday at the National Sports Stadium Highlanders fired blanks against Castle Lager Premier Soccer League new-boys Mushowani Stars but Ndlovu did not look worried in the post-match interview.

“What is the pressure about? This a marathon, and this a competition which we have to look at and say what is it that we want at the end of the day,” said Ndlovu.

“What has gone wrong at Highlanders to play differently from last season?

“This is because of that one aspect we did not do right. We did not do right in preparations, you do right in your preparations then you are guaranteed of starting well.

“We are trying to live with it and trying not to push the players into blaming themselves for what they did (strike) because probably it was the right thing to do so and we cannot crucify them for that.

“These are the players that I was supposed to be coaching but they were not there and we must understand that and I am not even pressured at all.”

Bosso players embarked on a collective job action in protest against the late payment of their salaries during the off season.

Mushowani coach Newman Mashipe was happy with the draw.

“I am happy that we have managed to keep a clean sheet for the first time this season. My boys played very well and I feel we could have beaten Highlanders had we managed to convert our chances,” said Mashipe.

Bosso dominated the early stages of the match but Prince Dube and Peter Mudhuwa fluffed clear chances.

Mushowani had their own opportunities but Ariel Sibanda was on top of his game between the Highlanders goal post.

Bosso continued to dominate proceedings in the second half but Supersport United reject Dube never came to the party as he fluffed his lines over and over again.

Teams:

Mushowani Stars FC: H Makainganwa, C Muvuti, S Sunny, M Doley, M Eria,W Tafa C Dzingai, B Phiri, K Kapikinyu ( D Kamanga 81’), J Tulani, E Katema,

Highlanders: A Sibanda, C Siamalaonga, C Kapuririka, R Lunga (B Banda 78’), B Musaka (A Silla 54”) , N Masuku, P Mudhuwa, T Makanda, M Sibanda, A Mbaba, P Dube. The Sunday Mail