Cleansing ceremony for Battlefields mine disaster

By Blessings Chidakwa in Kadoma

A group of traditional leaders in Mashonaland West province have conducted a cleansing ceremony at Silvermoon and Cricket 3 mines in Battlefields Kadoma, where 28 artisanal miners died in flooded shafts following heavy rains.

The flush-floods, which hit the area in February, trapped 36 artisanal miners leaving 28 dead while eight others were rescued after spending four days trapped in the water.

Mashonaland West provincial Chiefs Council chairperson Senator Chief Ngezi (Peter Pasipamire) said the ceremony was conducted after consultations with local spirit mediums.

“After the catastrophic disaster at Battlefields, five spirit mediums came and conducted a cleansing ceremony at the mine. There are reports of mysterious sightings of snakes near the mines and those are bad signs,” he said.

“To avert a similar disaster, the cleansing ceremony was necessary since many lives were lost.

“Locals were also given time to interact with spirit mediums and participated in the proceedings. The ceremony was completed successfully.”

Traditional leaders – Chiefs Chivese, Musambakaruma, Neuso, Nhume and Nemakonde – attended the cleansing ceremony.

Meanwhile, Mhondoro-Ngezi district administrator Mrs Fortunate Muzulu expressed concerned on the illegal mining activities that were threatening artisanal miners’ lives.

“There are life threatening illegal mining activities taking place in Muzvezve Constituency especially at Pingu where miners are under Claw Dam, which is dangerous,” she said.

“We have engaged relevant authorities like Environment Management Agency, Mines and Mining Development Ministry, the police and other stakeholders to resolve the issue urgently,” she said.

