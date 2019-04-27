Tocky Vibes hails UK fans

By Mediator Setoboli

Zim dancehall artiste, Tocky Vibes – real name Obey Makamure – says fans in the UK are appreciating his songs as compared to local audiences.

These sentiments came after his vintage performance at the SAMA Festival Gig held in UK from April 19 to 21 where he shared the stage with Winky D, Jah Prayzah, Baba Harare, Jah Signal and others.

Tocky Vibes said he enjoyed performing in a fully packed venue and hailed the UK fans because of their reception.

“I wish to perform again in UK because the audiences loved and appreciated our songs as compared to our local fans.

“It has been an electric atmosphere and I enjoyed performing there.

“The fans seemed to like my new songs and how I have reformed since I changed my sound.

“UK fans are massive,” said Tocky vibes.

Tocky said he was happy to be among the great artistes from Zimbabwe who performed at SAMA festival.

“It was exciting to share a stage with winky D and Jah Prayah since they have got many fans and they are well known.

“People get to come in numbers whenever they hear that they will be performing.

“The show is a confidence booster and it has shown me that I am in the right direction since I altered my sound,” he said. H Metro