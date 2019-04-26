Ndiraya’s tough task

By Snoida Mikiri

Newly-appointed Dynamos coach Tonderai Ndiraya beleives the entire team needs to be revamped for them to start winning games.

Ndiraya begins duty with a trip to TelOne on Sunday replacing Lloyd Chigowe who was sacked due to poor results on Tuesday.

Ndiraya yesterday said the whole team has been under-performing.

“The entirety of the team needs to be looked at. All the departments need attention; look they haven’t been tight at the back.

“And that is the reason why we have been allowing teams to score goals against us.

“We have not really been creative enough, we had not created enough chances, clean balls have not been supplied for the strikers to score goals and win games for the team.

“We have not really been great in midfield. Not adventurous on the wings. The team needs much attention,” said Ndiraya after a long team talk with his new team.

Ndiraya admits they have a big game ahead. They are looking forward to end the three games losing streak.

“Considering where we are coming from, it’s really difficult for us because it’s a game where we have to get a result.

“So basing on that, it’s not easy for us. But I have seen great spirit so far from the team.

“We have been trying to help them psychologically, they have been psychologically affected and we hope that by the time we play on Sunday they will be in a better shape.

“They would have really retained to their normal selves and ready to fight for the badge again,” he added.

Ndiraya said he is aware that the team needs quick reaction.

“Response is needed, we need to go out there have to fight for the team, for the institution, for the stakeholders and for the supporters.

“It’s not good for an institution to go for three games on a losing streak. It’s not healthy for any team. Huge institution like Dynamos should not be associated with such spell.

“I hope what we have done so far and what we will do tomorrow (today) in our last training will help us get a positive result.

“I had a chat with the senior players and they are the ones who make up the core of the team.

“It should be them who should be pushing young players and make sure things happen for the team,” he said. H-Metro