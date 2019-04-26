‘Ex hubby wants to burn me’

By Rumbidzai Rambanapasi

A Southley Park woman claims her ex-husband has been threatening to burn her over her new boyfriend.

Ndaizivei Kadhuzi was applying for a protection order at the Harare Civil Court against Godfrey Kadhuzi when she made the revelations.

Ndaizivei also accused Godfrey of assaulting and insulting her.

“Your Worship, this man is my ex-husband and he told me that he was going to pour petrol on me and burn me because of my new boyfriend.

“He assaults me saying that I shouldn’t get another lover besides him; that is the reason he wants to kill me.

“Five days ago he came to where I’m staying and told my boyfriend that I am a prostitute and that he was going to fix me,” she said.

Godfrey denied the allegations and accused Ndaizivei of lying to the court that he wanted to kill her.

“She is lying, I don’t want to kill her and she applied for protection order because she wants to protect her lover from me.

“You can grant her that order because I don’t want to see her near me; she is the one who is disturbing my peace.

“She insults me yet I was only asking for my clothes,” he said.

Presiding magistrate Tafadzwa Miti granted protection order in Ndaizivei’s favour.

Godfrey was ordered not to threaten to burn his ex-wife and not to physically abuse her. H-Metro