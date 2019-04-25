Nakamba back to fitness

By Blessing Malinganiza

Warriors and Club Brugge midfielder Marvelous Nakamba has fully recovered after a groin injury that saw him being ruled out of the Warriors last AFCON encounter against Congo Brazzaville.

Warriors manager Wellington Mpandare said Nakamba’s return to full fitness is good news for the national team.

“It’s great news for us that he is now fit to play.

“He was part of the team in their last game though he didn’t play. He is one of the regular players in the national team and he plays a key role as we prepare for Cosafa and AFCON.

“We are happy that he is now fit, remember he missed our last game so it’s good that he is back,” he said.

Warriors are in Group A together with hosts Egypt, Uganda and DR Congo.

Another injury concern is Tendayi Darikwa who is nursing a hamstring injury which has sidelined him since March 30.

“I’m sure you have realised that he not been playing for his club because but he has recovered now. We hope he will be fully fit by the time we go in camp,” said Mpandare.

Mpandare also spoke of other injury worries including Ronald Pfumbidzai and Abbas Amidu.

“Pfumbidzai (Ronald) suffered a groin injury in his first day of training after Congo’s (Brazzaville) game.

“But now he is fully fit and we are monitoring him. Hopefully he will be fit by the time we have games. This is why we have been complaining about the pitch (National Sports Stadium) because every time we play there our players pick up injuries.

“We just hope and pray that the authorities will do something about it and rectify the problem so that next time we plan our games we don’t have the same problem. The turf is too heavy and we can’t keep having that kind of turf. It takes away the home advantage that we always count on because our players are struggling to play in that pitch.

“Abbas Amidu picked up an injury in his last game for his club. Jimmy Dzingai is also not playing because of an ankle injury that has been worrying him and is under treatment in Zambia but l am told he is recovering well. So yeah it’s another injury that is worrying us as well but we wish him a speedy recovery and l hope he will recover in time.” H-Metro