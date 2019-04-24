Model wants to be a nun

By Mathew Masinge

Model Oniel Chimwanda , 20, says she wants to convert to a nun. Oniel, who also has a strong Catholic background, made the revelation in an interview with H-Metro where she also confirmed she was only trying her luck in modelling last year.

She says she grew up admiring nuns at her church and would give up everything to become one.

According to Oniel, she wants to be both a nun and a model to defy odds.

“I only pursued modelling beginning last year when I joined Iconic Modelling Agency and I am not worried about mixing the two so long I keep my morals upright.

“I am currently studying towards a Bachelor of Business Management and Information Technology and doing modelling just for the fun of it,” she said.

She says she has a backing from her family to promote Catholicism by being a nun.

“Both my parents support my decision to convert and I will immediately pursue the training after I complete my studies.

“And mixing the two, they have urged me never to lose my morality by making sure I don’t invite scandals in my modelling career.

“I want to be different and inspire young girls that they can achieve whatever they want and do the cat walk but still remain with morals,” she said.

The versatile model said she is not involved with any man.

“I haven’t kissed any boy and am not seeing anyone at the moment preparing myself to take the step as a nun.

“I have so much respect for the church and would love to keep myself upright until I finished the race,” she added.

Being a second child in family of five, Oniel says she takes after her parents.

“I think I reached this conclusion from as early as my childhood days and when I went for High School at Nyamuroro.

“The school shaped me and a word from my parents cemented my morals and my wish to convert to preserve myself,” she said.

For Oniel fashion is nothing to chase after.

“I am not a fashionable person and my view is that some of the things that fashonistas chase after won’t be that special.”

She advised fellow young models to uphold their morals in the profession.

“You don’t have to go naked to be recognized as a queen or model, my advice to fellow models is to remain original and everything will work out well,” she said. H Metro