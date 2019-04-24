Man (66) jailed 10 years for raping 11-year-old

A Mutare man has been slapped with an effective 10-year jail term for raping his neighbour’s 11-year-old daughter.

Mutare magistrate Tendai Mahwe initially sentenced Isaac Masinga (66) of Nyautonga Village under Chief Muchena, to 14 years behind bars before suspending four years on condition that he does not commit a similar offence.

The court heard that on December 21, 2018, the minor was sent by her grandmother to a grinding mill at the convict’s home.

She poured her maize into the mill and went to sit outside waiting for Masinga, who was alone at his homestead, to finish grinding her maizel.

After a few minutes, Masinga summoned the minor demanding payment for his services.

When she went to give him the money, Masinga allegedly grabbed her and forced her to the ground and raped her.

Masinga ordered the girl, who was crying, to be quiet and threatened her with a machete.

He only released her when he heard movements outside and ordered her to go home and not report the incident to anyone.

The incident came to light a few days later when the minor told her mother that her private parts were painful and bruised and she revealed her ordeal at the hands of Masinga.

The matter was reported to the police and the minor was sent to Mutare Provincial Hospital for a medical examination which was used as evidence in court. The Herald