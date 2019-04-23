Sikhonjwa to party for Nama win

By Bongani Ndlovu

Radio personality Babongile Sikhonjwa says it feels good to be named as the National Arts Merit Award (Nama) Outstanding Radio Journalist after having begun radio broadcasting two years ago.

Sikhonjwa who, two months ago, resigned from Skyz Metro FM, a station where he nurtured his broadcasting career, beat Star FMs Mai Judah and ZiFM Stereo’s duo of Patience Musa and Sekuru Nhire.

He dedicated the Nama to the people of Bulawayo who he said, had supported him during his two-year stint at Skyz Metro FM.

“To win a Nama after two and a half years of broadcasting is a great feeling. I was carrying the hopes of the people of Bulawayo with me and it felt good to win,” said Sikhonjwa.

He thanked the radio station’s listeners for following and supporting his radio journey as well as his colleagues and family.

“I’d like to thank my family for putting up with me and my nonsense. Without Skyz Metro FM and the team there, I wouldn’t have won this award.

“However, the listeners are the ones I should thank the most as they were the ones who’d listen to me while I was on the Vuka Vuka breakfast show, giving them local music from Bulawayo. Their warmth and kind words every morning were encouraging,” he said.

To celebrate his achievement, Sikhonjwa will be hosting a party at Hlabangana Lounge this weekend where he plans to slaughter two cows.

“I’m planning to host a party of thanksgiving at Hlabangana Lounge (Highlanders Football Club house) where I’ll slaughter two cows, three pigs, three goats and three sheep. This is to celebrate my win and retirement from the radio industry.”

During his time at Skyz Metro FM, Sikhonjwa who presented the Vuka Vuka breakfast show was credited by Bulawayo artistes for giving them a break in the industry, something that likely contributed to his Nama win. The Chronicle