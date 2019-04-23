Fraud storm at Miss Plus size

By Bongani Ndlovu

Miss Plus Size Zimbabwe licence holder Nilton Makazhu has been accused of fraud by organisers of Miss Plus Size Universe who claim that he is using their brand to solicit for funds as well as duping models into believing they will contest at the international pageant.

Miss Plus Size Zimbabwe has been held for the past three years in Harare with all the winners being promised to travel abroad for the international contest. However, none of them have attended the world contest, something that has irked the international organisers.

Last year’s edition of the local pageant was held in November, Danielle Francis being crowned queen. She was promised a winning prize of $1 500 and a chance to represent the country at the Miss Plus Size Universe finals in Trinidad and Tobago.

The finals were held this past Saturday in St Vincent (Antilles) and Danielle did not attend and claimed that Makazhu was playing dodge ball with her.

Speaking from her St Vincent (Antilles) base, organiser of the international pageant, Pearl Williams said through some reports from models and other people in Zimbabwe, she was made aware that Makazhu was using her brand to dupe people of their money in Zimbabwe.

“We’ve heard that Mr Nilton has been using our brand to solicit for money which he then converts to his personal use. He’s using our name and brand in Zimbabwe, giving a false impression to the ladies – more or less exploiting them, telling them they’re coming to our show.

“She (Danielle) told me that monies had been paid to him for her trip but she didn’t come for the finals,” Williams said.

Williams said she had since cut ties with Makazhu and his Iconic Modelling Agency, describing him as a fraud.

“Mr Nilton is no longer associated with Miss Plus Size Universe and people must discontinue having any association with him. If they want to continue doing so, they should contact us directly.

“We shall be dealing with them directly until we find an appropriate franchise holder in Zimbabwe,” she said.

She added that Makazhu has a tendency of making excuses that the model (winner) cannot make it for the world pageant when the day is drawing closer.

“Each time the international pageant would draw nearer, he’d say to us the country (Zimbabwe) is facing problems and that he failed to get a sponsor.”

Contacted for comment, Makazhu said William’s claims were unfounded as he did not receive money from anyone, except Obadiah Musindo, who he said was one of his sponsors.

“Nobody gave me money for Miss Plus Size Zimbabwe except Obadiah Musindo who through his good heart, paid for the models’ boot camp and transportation. Everything else, I funded from my own pocket and Pearl’s claims are unfounded,” said Makazhu.

Asked about the prize monies which he promised the models for winning last year, Makazhu said he was still sorting them out.

Makazhu and his Iconic Modelling Agency are not new to controversy as he, two years ago, stood accused of duping models of prize monies during a Miss Cultural modelling show held in Bulawayo. The Chronicle