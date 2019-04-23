Mangala pleads with DeMbare supporters

By Tadious Manyepo

Dynamos striker Ngandu Mangala has pleaded with the team’s supporters for patience after the Glamour Boys were condemned to a 0-1 defeat by Herentals at Rufaro yesterday.

The maturing Juan Mutudza, who bossed the midfield in the entire match, scored for Herentals.

Dynamos were so ordinary and never came to the party in a game they could only muster two shots on target.

Mangala was substituted in the second half, a move which Dynamos fans booed.

And as the fans bayed for coach Lloyd Chigowe’s blood at the end of the match, Mangala received a standing ovation and received some cash from a section of fans housed at the Vietnam end.

But the former Green Fuels forward, who saw his usual game suffocated by Blessing Maunganidze before being pulled out, passionately sided with his coach and pleaded for patience from the supporters.

“Obviously it is a bitter pill to swallow. Defeat is hard to accept. The team played badly, that’s a fact and I think Herentals were also good,” he said.

“It was a hard game and when the coach substituted me, I think he had seen something which needed rectification and he was right. The boys played well and with a little bit of luck we could have equalised.

“The league is just starting and we can still win it.

“The fans should continue supporting us and we will soon find the rhythm.

“We will start winning games soon, so I am saying fans should continue rallying behind us, ” Mangala said.

Dynamos have won just once in four outings — against winless newboys Mushowani — and they face another debutant TelOne in their next fixture. The Herald