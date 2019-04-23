Cops bash guzzlers over missing US$20 note

By Panashe Machakaire

Two police officers yesterday appeared in court for allegedly assaulting three people over a missing US$20 at a beerhall in Mabvuku, Harare.

Mind Nzira (38) and Simba Manyama (33) appeared before Harare magistrate Mrs Tendai Muchini facing three counts of assault.

The two pleaded guilty and were granted $100 bail each.

Prosecutor, Mr Shepherd Makonde, alleges that on the first count on April 14, at around 10pm, the first complainant Wonder Takundwa was drinking beer with his friends at Matongo Beerhall and saw four police officers entering the bar.

The policemen approached the complainant and accused him of stealing a US$20 note from them.

The duo then assisted each other to handcuff the complainant towards the urinating bay, and assaulted the complainant with booted feet and buttons.

He sustained injuries all over the body and was referred to hospital for treatments.

On the second count, it is alleged on the same occasion the accused persons approached the second complainant Andrew Chikoro, and implicated him of working with the first complainant and took the US$20 from them.

The two accused then charged towards the complainant and handcuffed him, started assaulting him with clenched fists and buttons several times on the body and he also sustained injuries on the body.

On the third count, the court heard that on the same occasion, the third complainant Stembile Nyamhere was drinking with the two complainants at the beer hall and went outside the bar for some refreshment.

After a while she returned and found out that her two friends had been handcuffed

On inquiring why the pair had been handcuffed, the complainant and started assaulting her several times using a baton on her left leg.

The matter was deferred to April 29. The Herald