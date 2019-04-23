Extracts from Paramount Chief Nhlanhla Felix Ndiweni’s statement in support of the Parsons/Davies family who have been evicted

Extracts from Paramount Chief Nhlanhla Felix Ndiweni’s statement in support of the Parsons/Davies family who have been evicted from Chief’s Lodge in Matabeleland

12 April 2019

The rule of law is fundamental to any functioning democracy. The slightest hint that this principle has been infringed or compromised in any way whatsoever should cause us all to be concerned. This principle is far, far above politics, for it defines the rules of that society…

The attempted eviction of the Parsons / Davies family from Ntabazinduna mountain has touched our sense of justice in a most profound manner … this assault upon the Parsons / Davies family is unjust irrespective of what anyone may say.

Should it be effected upon the Parsons / Davies family then our current administration will pay a very heavy price indeed, from within the country, in the region and from the international world. Traditional leaders will be at the forefront of this campaign.

The College of Amakhosi is asking all of those who have that sense of justice within them, from where ever they are in the country and the world, to join hands with us in our campaign.

The College of Amakhosi rejects and deplores what (President Mnangagwa’s) administration is doing on Ntabazinduna Mountain. In order to change the mind-set of this administration, strong and robust action must be taken against it.

The Parsons / Davies family are a part of the Ntabazinduna family. An attack on this family is an attack upon the whole of the Ntabazinduna family. An attack upon the Ntabazinduna family is an attack upon the whole Ndebele Nation family.

The College of Amakhosi ( Chiefs ) has a memberships of Chiefs from all provinces in the country and they are fully behind Inkhosi Nhlanhlayamangwe Ndiweni’s position on this. For he is the custodian of Ntabazinduna Mountain on behalf of the people of Ntabazinduna and the whole Ndebele Nation.

His legal and constitutional responsibilities are to maintain and protect the customs, traditions, practises, customs, norms and history of his people. Ntabazinduna Mountain embodies all of these legal and constitutional responsibilities.

The Amakhosi (chiefs) local people, Parsons / Davies, white commercial farmers, black commercial farmers, workers on all commercial farms and Ndebele nation, are of one mind on this matter….

Hence The College of Amakhosi (Chiefs) are calling for the US Government and European Union to immediately increase and tighten all the sanctions and travel restricts they have applied to date against this administration. For it is evident that this administration is only playing lip service to the reforms identified by the international community.

Indeed by the evidence of what is happening on Ntabazinduna mountain, this administration is still engaged in evicting farmers in the most inhuman way.

This eviction does not have any high moral ethos or political ideology attached to it at all, but has everything to do with corruption and basic thuggery. This eviction does not recognise the local people of Ntabazinduna or indeed the whole of Matabeleland….

This eviction has impoverished the local people all for the sake of a corrupt few individuals. This eviction has already made local people unemployed with absolutely no prospects at all, of them gaining a livelihood elsewhere.

This eviction is making families destitute. As a result families are not able to pay for medical treatment or medication because of this eviction.

The children of families are now being turned away from local schools because the parents are unable to pay the school fees, because of this eviction. The stress on family lives is now unbearable, because of this eviction. The human suffering caused by this eviction nullifies any possible advantages one may seek to obtain by this eviction….

Floyd Ambrose is not from Ntabazinduna but was taken on as a game keeper. Next to the piggery was a formidable wild game sanctuary. The wild game was extensive and records prove that indeed this was a professional operation. Hence Floyd Ambrose was trained within this field. However, the farm invasions destroyed the whole wild game reserve…

Through corruption Floyd Ambrose got a part of the farm and immediately gutted the whole game lodge. A lodge was burnt and infrastructure was demolished and sold off. He then also proceeded to demolish the infrastructure for the piggery, selling off roofing, doors, window, piping, etc.

Floyd Ambrose then engaged in deforestation of the Sacred Ntabazinduna Mountain. He also engaged in gold panning on the Sacred Ntabazinduna Mountain. There is evidence of fires all over the Sacred Ntabazinduna Mountain. There is also evidence of defecation all over the Sacred Ntabazinduna Mountain. Any people that regard a particular place as being sacred or of spiritual value, would be incensed….

We will only relent when our objective has been achieved, i.e. the Parson / Davis family back on the Mountain, with the Traditional leaders in full charge and control of that Sacred Mountain.

Chief Nhlanhla Felix Ndiweni succeeded his late father as Paramount Chief of Zimbabwe’s Ndiweni people in 2014. He was sent to London in 1981 to study for a degree in engineering technology and mechanical engineering, and lived in the UK for more than 20 years. He also has degrees in management studies, specialising in local governance, and law. He is committed to bringing independence and an end to poverty to his people through individual property rights.