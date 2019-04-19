RTG completes Bulawayo hotel US$2,5million upgrade

The Bulawayo Rainbow Hotel has completed a US$2,5 million major facelift and is now open ahead of the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair which begins next week.

The hospitality concern had closed its Bulawayo unit in February to pave way for comprehensive refurbishment works. In an update, Rainbow Tourism Group operations director, Mr Tichawona Hwingwiri, said the revamping exercise was not just limited to plumbing but also covered a wide range of aspects at the hotel.

“The scope of the refurbishment was not limited to the plumbing alone but also covered the overhaul of the hotel’s entire guest in-room bathrooms, the replacement of the critical in-room fixtures and windows at an investment of US$2,5 million,” he said.

“The plumbing technology which we have installed at Bulawayo Rainbow Hotel is called Mepla (metal and plastic).

“It is the latest technology in the world. Bulawayo Rainbow Hotel is one of the first institutions in Zimbabwe to use this technology.”

Mr Hwingwiri said as the hotel was closed for the past two months, this gave them an opportunity to repaint both the hotel’s interior and exterior.

“Our priority as Rainbow Tourism Group (RTG) is to deliver superior, seamless refreshing experiences to our guests at all times.

“This is the first major plumbing refurbishment of this hotel since it was built in 1952. We have modernised our in-room guest bathrooms, which have been completely over-hauled and redesigned with new modern fixtures to deliver an enhanced bathroom experience,” he said.

Other works done on the hotel include the replacement of all windows with contemporary single and double glazed aluminium bronze tinted glare reduction windows.

The double glazed windows will address the external noise concerns as they sound proof the hotel. The food experience has also been improved with a revamped food serving station in the Loziba Restaurant, which serves both buffet and a la carte meals.

“Ambience is a critical element when it comes to the food experience. Our guests can look forward to a new look and inviting food station area with a new design. The wall and floor tiling were all replaced,” said Mr Hwingwiri.

The group advised that it would begin the installation of two brand new guest lifts next month and planned to complete the exercise by the end of July. The Bulawayo Rainbow Hotel is part of the RTG and is the second largest hotel in the group with 181 guest bedrooms and 10 conference rooms catering for both small and larger groups.

Through its outside catering arm RTG Mobile, Bulawayo Rainbow Hotel has the capacity to cater for up to 2 000 people. The hotel has two restaurants — the Loziba, the Rendez-vous coffee shop and has an exclusive lounge — the New Alabama with live entertainment on selected nights.

Other services on offer include a well-equipped gym, hair salon and daily dry cleaning services. The Chronicle.