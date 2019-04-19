Magwaza licks Nama wounds with birthday bash

By Mthabisi Tshuma

After failing to clinch the Nama Song of the Year award, rhumba musician Clement Magwaza will console himself with a much hyped birthday bash this weekend.

The party, being held at Nkulumane Hall in Bulawayo on Sunday, is set to bring activity to the dusty streets of the western suburb as Magwaza turns 38-years-old. The merrymaking, where food will be given for free, is expected to kick off at 6PM with those attending expected to pay 5RTGS.

It will be a double celebration as the musician will also be celebrating 20 years in the music industry.

An array of artistes – Madlela Skhobokhobo, Godoe no Amzoe, Dubia Masters, Gaz’ Elimnyama, Macrey Super Sounds and gospel musician Sis Tholakele – will entertain patrons.

Magwaza said preparations for the event were at an advanced stage and promised revellers a good event.

“Preparations are going according to plan. People should come in their numbers to join me celebrate the gift of life. Despite the challenges we face in the industry as artistes, I’ve managed to survive and this definitely calls for celebration.

“We promise fans a very energetic and fun show so they must come in their numbers to be part if this event.” The Chronicle.