Econet pilots mobile games with 100 000 select customers

ECONET Wireless Zimbabwe has started piloting mobile games on 100 000 randomly selected customers, ahead of full commercial launch at the end of the month.

The pilot follows the successful launch of “Elevate Gaming”, unveiled at the recent inaugural Elevate Gaming Tournament.

“We are pleased to announce this new phase in our rollout of subscription-based mobile games,” Econet general manager for marketing, Ms Mellany Mariri, said. “The gaming platform will be available to 100 000 randomly selected customers over the next two weeks, with our full commercial launch targeted for the end of the month.”

During the pilot phase, the games would only be accessible to Android mobile device users, with iOS (Apple) devices coming on board in time for the commercial launch. “Over 2 000 games are available on the mobile gaming app, ranging from racing, sport, action, adventure, puzzles, strategy and much more,” said Ms Mariri, explaining that the first 100 000 pilot customers would receive an SMS notification with a download link to the mobile app.

“The first three days are absolutely free. Thereafter, customers will be charged on an auto-renewal basis. Once subscribed to the package of their choice, customers become automatically registered for the VIP access, which entitles them to a guaranteed 20 percent discount on any in-app purchases they make.”

According to Ms Mariri, customers would be billed from their main airtime account balances. She said Econet has been working closely with its Elevate youth segment and with mobile gaming content providers to develop products that are tailor-made for this market. The Chronicle.