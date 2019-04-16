Save Our Hospitals Zimbabwe update

By Hopewell Chin’ono
When the idea of Save Our Hospitals Zimbabwe came to mind, many discouraged me saying that it would never work.
I am glad that the people that I approached agreed to come on board to drive the initiative.
Today we received our first donation of surgical gloves donated by a group of Zimbabwean ladies based in England, Gloves For Zimbabwe UK.
The consignment was cleared by the Medicines Control Authority of Zimbabwe and delivered to Harare Hospital which will act as the receiving post for the other central hospitals.
The gloves will be shared by the five major hospitals, Harare, Mpilo, Parirenyatwa, Chitungwiza and United Bulawayo Hospitals!
On behalf of Save Our Hospitals Zimbabwe, I would like to thank the Zimbabwean ladies who made this donation (Gloves for Zimbabwe UK), MCAZ and Freight World who did the clearance process at no charge and have agreed to do it on a permanent basis at no charge.
I would like to thank the authorities for the duty free certificate.
Please let us give whatever we can, today when the gloves were delivered, the authorities at Harare Hospital were waiting to get their bit because there is an urgent need for gloves.
The clinical directors have told us that they need gloves, there is a desperate need for them in all the major hospitals.
So if you are in England and want to donate three boxes of 200 each for £15, get in touch with the Gloves for Zimbabwe coordinator, Miriam Hakata on +44 7985 418603 via whatsapp.
Our website is https://sohzim.com