‘My son was slaughtered over R5′

By Michelle Cahhill

Kimberley – Prominent Kimberley couple, “Prof” Thapelo Sekonyane and his wife Bushy Sekonyane, were left both horrified and traumatised after their eldest son, Thabang, was killed following an apparent altercation with a suspect over R5.

“It was the most horrible feeling seeing my son lying in a pool of blood,” Thapelo said on day, while trying to hold back the tears.

He said it was the most horrific scene he had ever come across. “It was really ‘manslaughter’. There was blood all over the place. It was very traumatic.”

It is believed that Thabang was stabbed multiple times. “Whoever did this really took advantage of Thabang’s size.”

Thapelo went on to describe his son as “the most generous person, despite his shortcomings”.

Bushy said that Thabang would always be her first love. “He was such a jolly person. Nothing got him down. We would always have these little spats about food. He really was special.”

Thapelo went on to say that everybody looked out for Thabang.

Despite the grief that the family is currently dealing with, Thapelo called on the police, the community and political parties to come together and open a dialogue to stop the killings currently rocking the city.

“There needs to be an open dialogue with everybody, as everybody is affected by this. Everyone needs to have a voice and lasting solutions should be found.

“Prevention is better than cure. Security clusters need to be more prominent, ward councillors should also become more involved as well as religious leaders.”

He also called on the government to assist in developing Operation Wanya Tsotsi in order to give them more power. “They are a beacon of hope to the community. They are a bright light in the dark. More needs to be done with them.”

Thabang will be laid to rest on Saturday. The funeral service will take place at St Martins Lutheran Church in Coreless Road. Diamond Fields Advertiser