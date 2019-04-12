Woman dumps hubby, elopes with neighbour

By Gibson Mhaka

Butholezwe Nxumalo is heartbroken after his wife of about 10 years reportedly eloped to her married lover who is also their neighbour.

Narrating his ordeal, Nxumalo of Ziyadinga Village in Esigodini said he was still to come to terms with his wife Samkeliso Dlamini’s decision to take the Biblical advice “love thy neighbour” the other way round when she deserted him to co-habit with their neighbour.

Nxumalo exposed his wife after she approached the court seeking a protection order against him claiming he was verbally and physically abusing her.

“I was married to Butholezwe Nxumalo since 2010. On 16 February this year, I was arrested for looting and when I went home on 13 March after being released from prison, Butholezwe started harassing me while accusing me of infidelity. He accused me of lying to him that I was in prison.

“He hit me on the face with fists. I reported the matter to the police who later referred me to hospital for medication. When I went back home I was shocked when I found him with another woman in our matrimonial bedroom. Out of anger I chased that woman away, and was surprised when he followed her and never came back.

“He came back home after some days and during my absence and took some of the household property and keys to our shop,” complained Dlamini.

She insisted that she left her husband because she did not want to continue living in an abusive relationship.

Meanwhile, Nxumalo didn’t refute his wife’s abuse claims saying it started after he discovered that she was dating their married neighbour. He said he was shattered when he discovered that his wife had dumped him for the married neighbour.

“She moved out after I discovered that she was dating our neighbour who is also married. I am now staying alone after she eloped with that married neighbour. I can confirm that I assaulted her and this was after I confronted her on why she was dating a married man and destroying another woman’s marriage.

“I was also shocked when I discovered that she had been arrested together with her married lover. As a family, we once had a meeting over her adulterous relationship and it was also after she secretly sold our five beasts and spent the whole money with her lover. It is now clear that she no longer loves me after she moved on with our neighbour and I don’t have a problem with that,” responded a livid Nxumalo.

In her judgment the presiding magistrate Rachael Mukanga granted a reciprocal order in which she ordered both parties to maintain peace by not verbally and physically abusing each other.

The magistrate also ordered Nxumalo to return the matrimonial property he took and to allow his estranged wife access to their shop. B-Metro