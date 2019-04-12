Urban groove pioneers settle down

By Keith Mlauzi

Zimbabwe urban grooves pioneers are officially out of the market as they have decided to settle down.

“Mr Putiti” ExQ is living up to his stage name as he decided to put a ring on his longtime lover Mandisa Kasinjome in an unheralded wedding on Monday.

ExQ tied the knot with his lover in a private and intimate ceremony.

Two days before ExQ’s wedding Nox Guni the Ndinonyara hit maker was not shy after all as he went down on one knee proposing to his newly found UK-based lover Tallyn Ndudzo.

At one point Ndudzo denied to have been in a relationship with Nox but it seems she is charmed to deny that she is head over heels with her new fiancé.

This came two weeks after the “bad boy” Roki reunited with his baby mama.

Speaking to B-Metro Nox said it was high time he moved on and showed the world that he was not stuck in the past after a nasty breakup with his ex wife.

“I’ve moved on from the past and I’ve found the love of my life, I’m willing to go an extra mile of organising the biggest white wedding to impress her,” said Nox.

Nox said there was no better way of getting peace of mind than securing the woman that he loves.

“The best way to have peace of mind is by securing that one person that you really love,” he added.

On the other hand Roki said he had grown out of time to play hide and seek.

“I’m not getting any younger and it’s time I decided to settle down and focus on building a family,” said Roki. B-Metro