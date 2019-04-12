Trio in court for fraud

A Gweru-based private land developing firm lost about $30 000 to three of its former employees who allegedly sold residential stands illegally to unsuspecting clients.

Emmanuel Matondoro (38), Thabiso Mpofu (28) and Brighton Ndlovu, who were all employed as housing officers by River Valley Properties followed up on clients in arrears and solicited for bribes while threatening that they risked having their stands repossessed if they do not pay up.

This came out when the three briefly appeared before Gweru magistrate Progress Murandu on theft and fraud charges. They were remanded to April 25 on free bail.

The State alleged that the trio went through the company’s files and pulled out those of clients who were in arrears.

The three allegedly called the clients to remind them that they were in arrears and the company had resolved to repossess their stands.

The court heard that they would then demand money from the clients promising to help them retain their stands.

The clients reportedly deposited the money into their bank or EcoCash accounts and they would share it.

The matter only came to light when some of the clients later visited the company offices and met with its directors.

The three were subsequently fired by the company. The Herald