Maid fondling tout jailed

By Bridgette Moyo

A Redcliff tout has been sentenced to an effective 10 months in jail for fondling the breast of his co-tenant’s 16-year-old domestic worker.

Admire Gumorazvo (23), who resides in Rutendo in Redcliff, appeared before Kwekwe magistrate Ms Vimbai Mutukwa charged with one count of indecent assault and was convicted after he pleaded guilty to the charge.

Ms Mutukwa initially sentenced him to 12 months in prison before suspending two months of his sentence on condition of good behaviour.

It was the State case that on March 20 around 10pm the complainant (name withheld to protect her identity) retired to bed with her employer’s daughter.

The court heard that Gumorazvo entered into the complainant’s room and sneaked into her blankets.

Gumorazvo, the court heard, fondled the complainant’s breasts and her neck without her consent.

The court heard that the complainant’s daughter screamed, alerting her mother who was sleeping in the next room.

The matter was reported to the police, leading to the arrest of Gumorazvo. The Herald