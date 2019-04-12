Trevor Dongo, Bazooka billed for Miss Nust

By Tonderai Zvimba

Trevor Dongo and Zimdancehall chanter, Bazooka, will headline the annual Miss Nust modelling show that will take place on tomorrow at the university’s Ceremonial Hall.

The duo will be backed by DJs Nospa, Teflon, Mouris and Calvin.

One of the organisers of Miss Nust, Ruramai Sithole, said they had to make a balance by roping in one act for the ladies and one act for the gents.

“This year we’ve two main headline acts, which are Trevor Dongo for the ladies and Zimdancehall chanter Bazooka for the gents. It’s going to be a great show like we always do with each and every Miss Nust annually. Last year it was a great show and we had Seh Calaz as the headline act,” said Sithole.

Seventeen finalists will be battling it out to be crowned Miss Nust and the organiser said they selected them out of the over 30 submissions.

Mitchelle Chikwengo was crowned Miss Nust last year.

“The selection was fair and it was basically based on the criteria which looked at height, body and the social impact of the models.”

Last week Friday the finalists led a campus cleanup campaign sponsored by Environment Management Agency (EMA) under the theme “Keep the Crown Sparkling.”

Sithole said that preparations for Miss Nust were going on very well, although it has not been that easy putting everything together.

One of the wheel spinners, DJ Nospa, who has been playing at Miss Nust for the past six years said he was ready to rock the crowd.

“I turned 30 last week and I promise people a mature and entertaining set. It’s going to be lit. Playing at Nust feels like playing at home as I’ve been playing at Miss Nust since 2013,” he said.

Admission fee for the externals is RTGS$8 and the VIP fee is pegged at RTGS$20 and Nust students will enter using their school identification cards and a donation for Cyclone Idai victims.

Meanwhile, Victoria Falls’ Comfort Pub and Grill will be the place to be tonight and tomorrow as it will host renowned musician BaShupi and Zimdancehall chanter, Ricky Fire, respectively.

On both nights BaShupi and Ricky Fire will be backed by DJs Mike, Phibz, Mzi, Dave Harry and Stones.

Terminator Makoni the organiser of the show said people of Victoria Falls cannot afford to miss these two weekend shows with two talented performers.

Both shows are pegged at RTGS$7 for general and RTGS$15 for VIP with swipe and EcoCash accepted. The Chronicle