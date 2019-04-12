Macheso speaks on Nama nomination

By Tonderai Zvimba

Veteran sungura musician, Alick Macheso, says his album Dzinosvika Kure was special to him as he released it on his 50th birthday last year.

Speaking ahead of the 18th National Art Merit Awards (Namas) set for tomorrow in Harare, Macheso said he was excited that the album was nominated for the Outstanding Album award.

Macheso’s album is nominated alongside Grateful by Janet Manyowa, Ntunjambila by Jeys Marabini and Tseu Tseu by ExQ.

“I started working on this album in 2017 and I released it on my 50th birthday in 2018 on June 10. This is something I’d never done before so Dzinosvika Kure is quite a special album to me. It was well received by my fans so it would be quite an honour if I win the Outstanding Album Award.

“I’ve been nominated many times in my career but it’s always an exciting feeling that you can never get enough of and I think it’s the same for every artiste whenever you get recognised for your works or to be awarded for your work it’s always an amazing feeling and I am really looking forward to winning the award,” he said.

The gifted guitarist also said there is a tough competition in the Outstanding Album Category as there are really great albums in the category.

“Many amazing albums were released last year including the other three albums that I’m nominated with. At the end of the day whoever takes it it’s a win for us all as the Zimbabwean music industry,” said Macheso.

The musician said he would most likely miss the Nama ceremony as he will be he will be performing in Mutoko tomorrow. Today Extra Basso will perform in Chegutu and next week he will perform alongside Iyasa in Gaborone, Botswana.

Turning to his career this year Macheso said he would not be dropping an album but he has a lot of singles on the way including collaborations with a couple of Zimdancehall chanters.

“This year people shouldn’t expect an album from me but some singles and collaborations. I’ve had some Zimdancehall musicians coming to me wanting to do collaborations over the years. This year is certainly the year; I’ve already done collaborations with some chanters who I can’t reveal now. All I can say is that it’s great music.”

The Sungura musician said he wants to work more with emerging young talented musicians. The Chronicle