Whizkid appeals for assistance

By Sharon Buwerimwe

An 18 year old former Nkulumane High School pupil who scored 19 points in the recently released Zimbabwe Schools Examination Council (Zimsec) Advanced Level Examinations is appealing for financial assistance to proceed to tertiary level.

Ngqabutho Dube of Nketa suburb said he wants to become a lawyer but his dreams may be shattered as his mother has been struggling to make ends meet since his father died in 2005.

He said he got a place at the University of Zimbabwe for the August intake and he needs to pay RTGS $523 for tuition fees before end of this month.

“I scored 19 points, English Literature 5, Ndebele Language 4, Ndebele Literature 5 and History 5. My wish is to proceed to university level to study law. The challenge however is that my family is struggling to make ends meet and they might fail to pay my fees.

“My journey through secondary school has been difficult so far because of these financial challenges. I wasn’t even sure that I would complete my A Levels because of the challenges my family was going through, I would like to thank my mother and teachers for supporting me to be where I am now,” he said.

Ngqabutho said he is confident that he will excel at University of Zimbabwe if people assist him financially.

Ngqabutho’s aunt Ms Siphiwe said her nephew is an intelligent hard worker.

“I will be so happy if he finds assistance and pursues his studies further, all I could help him with is transport money to and from school because I saw potential in him and he fears God,” she said.

Anyone who wishes to assist may contact Ngqabutho’s mother, Mrs Dube on 0775232834. The Chronicle