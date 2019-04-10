Janet Manyowa eyes another Nama

By Tonderai Zvimba

Award-winning gospel songstress Janet Manyowa hopes to win the Outstanding Female musician award for the second time in a row at this year’s 18th edition of the National Arts Merit Awards (Namas).

In an interview, the talented songstress said: “I’m very excited to be nominated once again this year for the Outstanding Female musician award, it’s an honour to be recognised for my hard work and talent and I hope to win this one again.”

Manyowa is going head-to-head with other extremely talented female musicians; Tamy Moyo and Sandra Ndebele.

Last year the songbird scooped the same award as she beat Ammara Brown and Selmor Mtukudzi to it.

“Tamy Moyo and Sandra Ndebele are exceptionally talented female musicians and I’ve much respect for their craft. I’d be happy for whoever wins it if I don’t,” she said.

Manyowa is undeniably one of the leading female gospel musicians in Zimbabwe with two successful albums to her name. These are King of Glory which she released in 2015 and Grateful released in 2018.

She said this year she will not be releasing an album.

“This year I won’t be releasing an album. I released my second album, Grateful, last year so I really want to take my time working on my next project which I’ll probably release next year,” said Manyowa.

The musician said her fans should just expect singles and some collaborations with other gospel artistes this year.

“I’ve collaborations that I’m working on with other local gospel musicians who I cannot mention at the moment and I’ll be doing a lot of shows this year. One of my major plans for this year is to tour the nation,” she said.

Manyowa said this month she will release a live DVD of the Grateful album launch. The Chronicle